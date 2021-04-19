Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells C$46,800.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,642.80.

Brian Battison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00.

Shares of TKO traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.41. The company had a trading volume of 407,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,683. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$682.31 million and a PE ratio of -25.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

