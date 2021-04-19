Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading 4.2% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 46,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,029,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

TGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

