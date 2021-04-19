TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.54.

TEL opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -185.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

