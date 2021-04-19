Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 3.9%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

