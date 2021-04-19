Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.86

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 5333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $2,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

