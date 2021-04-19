Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TELDF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at $$2.97 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.