Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.78

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 38544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several brokerages have commented on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

