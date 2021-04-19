Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.59

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)

Television Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.