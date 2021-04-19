Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 1,110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TVFCF stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Television Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

