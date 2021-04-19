Tellor (TRB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $163.53 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $86.34 or 0.00154813 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $133.66 million and $163.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.55 or 0.00623208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00041003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,548,084 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

