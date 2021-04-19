Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. 96,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,491,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Tellurian by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

