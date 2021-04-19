Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) shares were down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 91,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 962% from the average daily volume of 8,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

About Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF)

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

