Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $72.20. 1,966,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97.

