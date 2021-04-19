TenX Price Down 6.6% This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and $6.52 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00644403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039393 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.