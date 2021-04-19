Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.63 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $97.83 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00064434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00088704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.39 or 0.00624143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00040878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

