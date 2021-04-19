TerraKRW 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,323.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $47.79 million and $73,323.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00272014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.49 or 0.00899413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.71 or 0.00602138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,350.81 or 0.90127909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 54,311,803,025 coins and its circulating supply is 54,311,073,917 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

