TerraUSD Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $110.94 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006070 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00016644 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,814,070,105 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

