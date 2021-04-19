Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.76 and last traded at $36.99. 14,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 34,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

