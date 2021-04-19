Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesco in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

TSCDY traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $9.60. 3,794,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,296. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

