Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $29.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $709.87. 981,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,635,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.50, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a twelve month low of $134.76 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $665.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tao Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Tesla by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.