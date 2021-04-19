Tesla (TSLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $739.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $665.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.71. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $134.76 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.50, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.