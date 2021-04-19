Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $48.14 billion and $169.64 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00278635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00661991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.88 or 0.00907104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,586.46 or 0.99674223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00182952 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 49,866,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 48,146,486,809 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

