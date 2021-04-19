Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 4.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.02. 67,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,067. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.40. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.46.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

