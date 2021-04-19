Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.74 on Monday, reaching $189.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

