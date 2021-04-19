Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $69,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,264,000 after purchasing an additional 117,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.24. The stock had a trading volume of 88,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,067. The firm has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

