Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. 15,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Textron by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Textron by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Textron by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 122,195 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.