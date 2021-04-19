TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $89.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 98.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

