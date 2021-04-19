TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $89.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 98.75% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
