The Allstate Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.32 Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $12.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

