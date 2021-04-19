The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 24.4% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in The Allstate by 1,739.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $122.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,586. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $122.71.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

