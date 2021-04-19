The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

NYSE BK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.43. 144,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

