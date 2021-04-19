The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $7.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $79.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

