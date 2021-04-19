The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $79.40. The stock had a trading volume of 60,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

