The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.3% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.68 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

