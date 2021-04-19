The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.05.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.18. The company had a trading volume of 996,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.80. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $313.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 188.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.