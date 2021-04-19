The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.

NYSE EL traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.83. 8,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,988. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $313.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 188.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.36.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

