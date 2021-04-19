The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.
NYSE EL traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.83. 8,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,988. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $313.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 188.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.36.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
