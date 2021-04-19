The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.50

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 28246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $798.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. Analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,490,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The First Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $10,823,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

