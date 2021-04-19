The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

