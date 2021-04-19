The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.15 ($73.12).

Shares of 1COV opened at €58.50 ($68.82) on Monday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.98 and a 200-day moving average of €51.78.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

