The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.85 ($12.77).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.84 ($11.58) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.11.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

