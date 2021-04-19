The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.85 ($12.77).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.84 ($11.58) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

