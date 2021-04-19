The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $9.17 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $41.73 EPS.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share.
GS opened at $342.31 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.82. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.
In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
