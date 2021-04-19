The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of The Mosaic worth $37,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.