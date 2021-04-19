The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Price Down 8.7%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) shares were down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $38.95. Approximately 12,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 594,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The ODP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The ODP by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The ODP by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

