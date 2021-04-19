The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 263,400 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Aegis increased their price target on shares of The OLB Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The OLB Group has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

