The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $178.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.94.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.