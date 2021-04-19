The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average of $147.99. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

