The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Argus

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Argus from $173.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.62. 16,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,354. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

