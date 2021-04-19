The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.38

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

