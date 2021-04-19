The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in The Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $65.26.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

