The Transfer Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $909.98 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for $8.66 or 0.00015404 BTC on major exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $909.98 million and $2.16 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

