The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.59.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

